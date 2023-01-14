Read full article on original website
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MELI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre...
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Strength Seen in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX): Can Its 18.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
REPX - Free Report) shares soared 18.2% in the last trading session to close at $34.96. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks. Riley Exploration Permian stock...
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
TOST - Free Report) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
SYBX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Time to Buy These 2 Travel Stocks?
EXPE - Free Report) and TripAdvisor (. TRIP - Free Report) look poised to be the beneficiaries of a stronger business environment. Expedia and TripAdvisor are two of the largest online travel companies in the world. Expedia’s web portals focus on travel planning, travel purchases, and travel experience sharing.
3 Reasons Why MGE (MGEE) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
INDB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
UnitedHealth Beats Q4 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. Revenues were on par with estimates. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance. Despite robust results, UNH shares dropped 1.2% on the day. Investors could tap the opportunity by investing in ETFs having...
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
INSW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. International Seaways is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
CMA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Investors Heavily Search Intel Corporation (INTC): Here is What You Need to Know
INTC - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this world's largest chipmaker have returned +11.9% over the past month...
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
YETI - Free Report) and Pool Corp. (. POOL - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a...
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?
ADT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ISRG - Free Report) closed at $256.94, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.37%...
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CCEP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Resources Connection (RGP) Stock?
RGP - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CCRN - Free Report) closed at $28.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of...
Agilon Health (AGL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AGL - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
