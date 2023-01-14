So many times this season Louisville has gone into the final minutes with a victory in reach and not quite been able to pull it off. Even today with three minutes to go and a 7 point lead the Cards committed several unnecessary fouls that kept the Seminoles in the game. However this afternoon with 25 seconds to go and a 2 point lead Hailey Van Lith made the clutchiest of clutch shots to seal the deal.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO