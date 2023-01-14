ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: North Carolina

This might happen on occasion. You’re at a movie about an hour fifteen in. Your large popcorn is long gone. Despite the ridiculous tariff it would have set you back, you’re pissed you didn’t spring for the extra four bucks for free refills. All the ice has melted in the $8 Big Red which is watery.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Card Chronicle

Louisville Grits Out Win Against FSU 82-75

So many times this season Louisville has gone into the final minutes with a victory in reach and not quite been able to pull it off. Even today with three minutes to go and a 7 point lead the Cards committed several unnecessary fouls that kept the Seminoles in the game. However this afternoon with 25 seconds to go and a 2 point lead Hailey Van Lith made the clutchiest of clutch shots to seal the deal.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy