SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Paddy Almond: Darlington defender suffers bleed on brain during Southend game
Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend. The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan. He is being transferred to a specialist hospital...
SB Nation
Screw job at Old Trafford: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Manchester United: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I said to the players – don’t waste energy thinking what happened. Focus on Spurs. “I would not say we win or lose for this action [the controversial first goal]. Of course, it was involved – an important one. “But...
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
BBC
Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley
For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
Cardiff sack Mark Hudson in blunt statement after draw at home to Wigan leaves club hovering above relegation zone
CARDIFF have sacked boss Mark Hudson - just two months after giving him the permanent job. The Bluebirds bluntly announced their former defender's axing after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Wigan left the Championship strugglers nine games without a win. Will Keane stabbed a 96TH-MINUTE equaliser for the Latics -...
Everton board told to stay home from Premier League match due to 'tangible threats'
Everton’s entire board of directors was instructed not to attend the team’s English Premier League home game against Southampton on Saturday after “tangible threats” against board members. “Following a thorough risk assessment and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have...
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
SB Nation
Monday January 16th Open Thread
On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale attacked by fan after north London derby
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a supporter after the north London derby against Tottenham. Television footage showed a Spurs fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after the Gunners' 2-0 win on Sunday. "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,"...
SB Nation
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss excited by youthful talent in squad
Watford boss Slaven Bilic is ready to continue giving opportunities to talented youngsters as they seek a return to the Premier League. Tobi Adeyemo, 17, marked his league debut with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Blackpool which put The Hornets third in the Championship table. Yaser Asprilla...
SB Nation
Aston Villa Women vs. Tottenham Women: Match Thread and How to Watch
Hey! Hey you! Are you fully COYS and are ready to cheer on Beth England who is now wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt? Then this is the open thread for you! Tottenham Hotspur Women are set to play Aston Villa Women away today with their shiny new England international almost certainly leading the line for them.
