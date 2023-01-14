ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola drops shocking Premier League truth bomb after Man United defeat

Manchester City once again slipped up on Saturday in their pursuit of another Premier League title, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United after giving up a pair of late goals in the second half. That now puts the Cityzens five points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners able to go eight points clear on Sunday with a victory in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Following the loss at Old Trafford, boss Pep Guardiola dropped a truth bomb on his side’s chances of winning it all.
Yardbarker

26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month

Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon

Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
FOX Sports

Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
SB Nation

Match Report: Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester City

Leicester City dropped all three points at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Two second-half goals from Brennan Johnson doomed Leicester to their fourth Premier League defeat on the trot as the Foxes struggled to create chances. I know this is missing the point of the tweet, but he wouldn’t be...
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime

Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
SB Nation

Monday January 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...

