Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola drops shocking Premier League truth bomb after Man United defeat
Manchester City once again slipped up on Saturday in their pursuit of another Premier League title, suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat to Manchester United after giving up a pair of late goals in the second half. That now puts the Cityzens five points behind league leaders Arsenal, with the Gunners able to go eight points clear on Sunday with a victory in the North London Derby against Tottenham. Following the loss at Old Trafford, boss Pep Guardiola dropped a truth bomb on his side’s chances of winning it all.
Yardbarker
26-year-old Premier League ace open to Newcastle move in January
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month. According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.
Yardbarker
Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month
Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
Arsenal finally Premier League title favourites following emphatic North London derby win over Spurs
After beating Tottenham in the North London derby, Arsenal are the bookies' favourites to win the Premier League for the first time in seven years.
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: United came from behind to win the Manchester derby, thrusting themselves into the title race as a result. Scott Murray was watching.
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
FOX Sports
Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
SB Nation
Match Report: Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Leicester City
Leicester City dropped all three points at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. Two second-half goals from Brennan Johnson doomed Leicester to their fourth Premier League defeat on the trot as the Foxes struggled to create chances. I know this is missing the point of the tweet, but he wouldn’t be...
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
SB Nation
Screw job at Old Trafford: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Manchester United: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I said to the players – don’t waste energy thinking what happened. Focus on Spurs. “I would not say we win or lose for this action [the controversial first goal]. Of course, it was involved – an important one. “But...
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
SB Nation
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
