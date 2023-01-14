ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon

Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Expects A “Strong” But Changed Side Against Wolves

Whether you want to acknowledge it or not, Liverpool play again tomorrow (or today depending on where in the world you are reading this). After failing to succeed in the top two options (win in regulation, lose in regulation) against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth action, the two sides will meet again for a replay. Ugh.
SB Nation

Monday January 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports

Southampton seals comeback win at Everton to pile pressure on Lampard

Southampton secured a huge comeback win and piled the pressure on Frank Lampard as Nathan Jones picked up his first win as a Premier League manager. Amadou Onana put Everton ahead just before half time but James Ward-Prowse was the hero for Saints as their skipper scored a fine equalizer and he then whipped home a trademark free kick for the winner. It was a deserved victory for Southampton.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...

