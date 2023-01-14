Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Transporting you back in time as Sunderland edge past Notts County in replay
The Lads had escaped from Meadow Lane the previous Saturday with a hard-earned draw in the FA Cup. Fast-forward to Tuesday night (16/01/73), and it was a chance to not only make progress in the cup, but get our previous captain and hero Charlie Hurley back to Roker Park as manager of Reading, whom we had drawn in the next round.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation
Screw job at Old Trafford: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Manchester United: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I said to the players – don’t waste energy thinking what happened. Focus on Spurs. “I would not say we win or lose for this action [the controversial first goal]. Of course, it was involved – an important one. “But...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
SB Nation
Who is the best team along the River Wear? Sunderland Women and Durham go into battle today!
Get along to see Sunderland take on Durham today! Season card holders go for free. It’s derby day once again, folks, as Sunderland Women entertain Durham at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare ground today (DH5 9NA), and a good crowd is expected as we try and get the first victory over Durham since we returned to the Championship.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Expects A “Strong” But Changed Side Against Wolves
Whether you want to acknowledge it or not, Liverpool play again tomorrow (or today depending on where in the world you are reading this). After failing to succeed in the top two options (win in regulation, lose in regulation) against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth action, the two sides will meet again for a replay. Ugh.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Dan Neil has written himself into Sunderland’s history books - it’s fully deserved!”
As a player, Dan Neil is a bit like Marmite- some love him and others aren’t so keen. People’s opinions have varied over the course of his first team career, but on Saturday, the midfielder etched his name into the Sunderland history books with a calm and composed finish.
SB Nation
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
On This Day (16 Jan 1994): Buxton’s revival continues as Sunderland beat Boro!
The first half of the 1990’s was a strange time in the history of our football club - we had the peculiar end to the Denis Smith era, the cup run that led to Crosby taking the job permanently, and the inevitable appointment of Terry Butcher. After taking over...
SB Nation
RB Leipzig pretty much confirm ‘quite clear’ Chelsea move for Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea may have spent a record amount in the last two transfer windows (including the current one), but we’re far from done just yet. Another exciting forward in Christopher Nkunku is slated to join the team in the summer, with a transfer supposedly long agreed with both the player and his current club, RB Leipzig. (Mudryk, Nkunku, and maybe even João Félix? Oh my.)
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United - Tricky Bailey, world class Kamara, and Martinez’s safe hands!
Cole and Tom spend a good while discussing the enigma that is Leon Bailey and how he can go from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Relevant in a matter of moments throughout any given match; is there more to it or is he just your typical winger?. The pure brilliance of...
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
NBC Sports
Southampton seals comeback win at Everton to pile pressure on Lampard
Southampton secured a huge comeback win and piled the pressure on Frank Lampard as Nathan Jones picked up his first win as a Premier League manager. Amadou Onana put Everton ahead just before half time but James Ward-Prowse was the hero for Saints as their skipper scored a fine equalizer and he then whipped home a trademark free kick for the winner. It was a deserved victory for Southampton.
SB Nation
Newcastle United keeping an eye on Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek situations at Chelsea — report
Chelsea may have a fairly length injury list at the moment, but given our frantic incoming transfer activities, we’re also in danger of (re-)bloating the squad beyond reason if and when they do return to fitness, especially as we’re now down to just two competitions for the rest of the season.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)
Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again. Neves has been mentioned as a signing of...
