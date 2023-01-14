The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO