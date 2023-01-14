ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Red Sox Reportedly Add Veteran Catcher On Minor-League Deal

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly added some depth to their catching ranks. The Red Sox on Monday agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. The contract comes with a $2 million salary if Alfaro makes the 26-man roster, and has opt-outs on both June 1 and July, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, who confirmed the report.
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

Ask True Blue LA: Send us your Dodgers questions

The new year is here, salary arbitration is almost behind us, and we have actual dates for spring training. Sounds like time for a new mailbag episode of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast. Please send in your Dodgers-related questions, either in the comments below, or by tagging...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy