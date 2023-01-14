ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52

Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
NEW YORK STATE
NHL

Full-Team Effort Propels Avalanche in 6-3 Win over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche executed another full-team effort to top the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Monday, the afternoon of Martin Luther King Jr. day at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 22-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon (2G, 2A) paced the victory with a four-point outing, while Cale...
DETROIT, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres slog through matinee loss, 4th in a row at home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres were slow to wake for an early start Monday, and they never caught up with an Atlantic Division peer striding at a similar pace on the fringes of playoff contention. In a matchup between teams tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference with 44 points coming into the game, […]
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers hit the road again, battle Sabres in Buffalo

The Florida Panthers will look to climb back over .500 when they kick off a three-game road trip with an important division battle against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Just five points out of a playoff spot at 20-20-4, the Panthers have built up some momentum in...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT

A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy