ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 71 south of Kimball closed

KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
KIMBALL, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future

DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
DALTON, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Serrano plea agreement deadline set

KIMBALL -- About a year ago, William Serrano of Kimball was arrested on charges connected with the death of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Serrano, 37, appeared in Kimball County District Court in December 2022 on charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder and Manslaughter.
KIMBALL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy