4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
Highway 71 south of Kimball closed
KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating pay adoption fees at PHS
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating company offers support to Panhandle Humane Society by paying adoption fees to long lasting rescue animals. Those who wish to adopt one of these rescue animals may visit the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff and adopt one at no fee. This...
Dalton/Gurley community discusses store's future
DALTON -- Scott Borcher wants the community to decide the future of the Hometown Market store in Dalton. Borcher is the owner of the store in Dalton. A community meeting was held Sunday to discuss options for Borcher to transition out of the store. The meeting was held to discuss options on possible community ownership or a co-operative store.
Scottsbluff Public Schools awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded $6.5 million to increase mental health services in the school system. On Dec. 27 the Scottsbluff Public Schools was awarded a School Based Mental Health Services Grant by the US Department of Education, totaling $6.5 million. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of credentialed mental health services providers providing school-based mental health services.
Serrano plea agreement deadline set
KIMBALL -- About a year ago, William Serrano of Kimball was arrested on charges connected with the death of 21-year-old Tessa Ghering. Serrano, 37, appeared in Kimball County District Court in December 2022 on charges including Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder and Manslaughter.
