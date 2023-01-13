Organoids have revolutionized the fields of biological and medical research, and the technology has proven to be an excellent substitute for animal models in preclinical studies. Here, we discuss what organoids are and how they have been developed over the years to become popular research tools. A detailed insight into the techniques for culturing, and characteristics and applications of various organoids that resemble tumors and body structures such as the brain, lungs, intestines, liver, kidneys and retina are provided.

