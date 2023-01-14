Vyborny, Harlem girls dominate Belvidere
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere girls traveled to take on Harlem Friday night for a NIC-10 conference matchup.
The Huskies dominated, winning 70-34.
Grace Vyborny carded 31 points on the night. Harlem moves to 8-3 in the conference with this win.
