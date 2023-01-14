Read full article on original website
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Melbourne heat causes play to be stopped on outdoor courts
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Play on the outside courts was suspended for three hours on the second day of the Australian Open...
BBC
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
Raducanu grateful for ‘role model’ Harry Kane before Australian Open
Emma Raducanu has been enjoying the support of Harry Kane, the England football captain, as she looks to take the next steps in her tennis career at the Australian Open. The 20-year-old goes into 2023 feeling positive about her prospects and appears to have overcome an untimely ankle injury in time for a first-round meeting with Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch on Monday.
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
BBC
Masters 2023: Judd Trump beats Stuart Bingham & Mark Williams hammers Jack Lisowski in semis
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 8 January-15 January. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Judd Trump beat Stuart Bingham 6-1 to set up a meeting with Mark Williams in the final of...
BBC
SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race
Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing against Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland T20 series: Adair shines as Ireland secure six-wicket win to level series
Zimbabwe 144 (20 overs): Ervine 42, Kaia 25; Hume 3-17, Tector 2-22 Ireland 150-4 (19.4 overs): Adair 65, Balbirnie 33, Tector 26; Burl 2-26 Ross Adair top-scored with 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by six wickets to level the T20 series between the sides in Harare with one to play.
