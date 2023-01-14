ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Melbourne heat causes play to be stopped on outdoor courts

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Play on the outside courts was suspended for three hours on the second day of the Australian Open...
The Guardian

Raducanu grateful for ‘role model’ Harry Kane before Australian Open

Emma Raducanu has been enjoying the support of Harry Kane, the England football captain, as she looks to take the next steps in her tennis career at the Australian Open. The 20-year-old goes into 2023 feeling positive about her prospects and appears to have overcome an untimely ankle injury in time for a first-round meeting with Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch on Monday.
BBC

SWPL: Glasgow City & Celtic run riot as Rangers slip up in title race

Glasgow City extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League with a thumping win as Rangers lost ground after being held by Hearts. Leanne Ross continued her unbeaten run in charge of City with an 8-1 thrashing against Dundee United as Celtic too put eight past bottom-side Glasgow Women to leapfrog the current champions.

