Hanson gives Oregon women a boost off the bench as Ducks beat Washington

With its starters struggling to secure a victory, No. 21 Oregon leaned on its sixth woman.

Taya Hanson gave the Ducks the lift they needed to overcome a Washington team on the verge of an upset.

The reserve guard had 15 points and was perfect on her four 3-point attempts as Oregon beat the Huskies 65-58 Friday night in a Pac-12 basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena.

Hanson scored 12 in the second half, including a clutch 3-pointer with the shot clock about to expire that put the Ducks up 60-54 with 25 seconds left in the game.

“It certainly wasn’t our best game tonight, but it’s a Pac-12 win and in the end, that’s what matters,” said Oregon coach Kelly Graves, before pivoting to Hanson’s performance. “She saved our butt tonight. I thought Taya was great. That second half, and certainly the fourth quarter, she was money.”

Despite being a heavy favorite to win, Oregon (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) was never able to take a comfortable advantage on Washington (9-6, 1-4). The Ducks led only 29-21 at halftime and 45-39 going into the fourth quarter.

A 6-0 run by Washington put the Huskies up 52-51 with 4:39 to play, but Oregon followed by making its last four shots from the field and then went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 13 seconds to close the game on a 13-6 run.

“We just had to dig in and trust each other,” said Te-Hina Paopao, who led the Ducks with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Paopao’s last assist came on a pass to Hanson for a 3-pointer that gave Oregon some breathing room in the final minute and brought the announced crowd of 6,497 to its feet.

“(Graves) wants me to just come in and bring that intensity, the passion and of course, hit those shots that he knows I can make, I know I can make and my teammates belief I can make, as well,” Hanson said.

It was a rough night for one of the Ducks’ most reliable players, as senior guard Endyia Rogers finished with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, two assists and four turnovers.

Rogers missed seven straight shots and didn’t score between the 4:39 mark of the first quarter and 1:47 left in the game.

Rogers came into the game averaging a conference-best 21.4 points in Pac-12 play and shooting 48.6% from the floor and 4.8 assists. She was also 26-for-26 from the free-throw line in conference games, but missed on her four attempts from the foul line on Friday.

“(Rogers) is not going to have many games like that, and she hasn’t,” Graves said. “Obviously leads the Pac-12 in scoring and has a tough night and we were still able to overcome it.”

Phillipina Kyei also had her streak of eight straight games with 10-plus rebounds come to end as the sophomore center finished with nine boards and four points.

Freshman forward Grace VanSlooten, who has been battling some injuries and wasn’t confirmed to play until 15 minutes before the game started, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Next up for Oregon is a home game against Washington State Sunday at noon. The Cougars beat Oregon State Friday in Corvallis.

“It took everything we had to win, but we won, and I’m going to stay happy and I’m going to enjoy it tonight and let you guys pick it apart, as we will too,” Graves said with a smile. “I mean, I’m going to watch a lot of film tonight but we gotta turn our attention to that next game and that’s the Cougars and they’re gonna come in here guns a blazing and with nothing to lose.”

