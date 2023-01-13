Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
How does liver cancer affect the skin?
Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
zobuz.com
What are the Five Thyroid Tests?
Hypothyroidism is the most common endocrine disorder that most people face nowadays. And it’s on the rise: thyroid disease is three times as common as it was 30 years ago. If you are experiencing any symptoms related to the thyroid, then ensure to take a thyroid test. A healthy...
California Woman Contracts HPV-Related Nail Cancer Following Visit to Salon
Grace Garcia was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer after a cut on her finger — which she got during a manicure — didn't heal normally A California woman is speaking out after she developed a rare form of nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), following a manicure at a salon. In November 2021, Grace Garcia, 50, visited a new salon when her usual place was booked. During her manicure, the nail technician nicked the cuticle of her right ring finger. "She cut me, and the cut wasn't just a regular cuticle cut," Garcia...
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
Early Signs of High Cholesterol and How to Manage It
A fatty molecule called cholesterol is present in your blood. Although your body requires cholesterol to produce healthy cells, an excessive amount can raise your chance of developing heart disease.
msn.com
Tyler James Williams Almost Died From Crohn’s Disease When He Was 24. Here’s How The Chronic Illness Affects Young People.
Actor Tyler James Williams just won a Golden Globe for his performance as the school teacher Gregory Eddie on the hit show Abbott Elementary. What you may not know is that Williams, 30, also has Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease that can cause serious complications that sometimes include surgery to remove some or all of the large intestine.
msn.com
Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer
Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of HLH Disease?
The symptoms of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) commonly appear within the first few months or years of birth. The symptoms are similar to those of other childhood diseases, making diagnosis difficult. Common signs HLH. Skin rashes. Breathing problems. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) What is hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis?. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis...
What Are the Benefits of Cinnamon Tea?
Cinnamon tea is a delicious and healthy beverage that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is made by steeping cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon in hot water. Not only does it have a warm and inviting aroma, but it also provides a host of health benefits. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cinnamon tea and how it can improve your overall health and well-being.
Medical News Today
Does irritable bowel syndrome cause pain?
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) often causes pain, which may worsen before or during a bowel movement. The pain may feel similar to abdominal cramps. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms. IBS is a group of symptoms that occur together. They include abdominal pain and changes in bowel movements. About 3 out...
Healthline
Overview of Lumbar Spondylitis
Lumbar spondylitis is a progressive condition that can lead to a limited range of motion in your back. What is ankylosing spondylitis in the lumbar region?. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause long-term back pain. It. affects the lower spine. When it affects your lower back,...
New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is some encouraging news about people who are coping with long-term COVID symptoms.A large study conducted in Israel found most people who contracted a mild case of COVID-19 saw their long-term symptoms resolve within the first year.Some of the common symptoms include brain fog, loss of smell and taste, breathing problems, dizziness and weakness, heart palpitations, and strep throat.Researchers found most of those problems went away after 12 months, but some doctors said they're still seeing long-term covid symptoms in their patients.
