FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (hip) probable for Blazers on Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton is dealing with right hip adductor soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him sidelined on Sunday, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best Bets NBA Sunday Night: Luka Doncic and the Mavericks bounce back at the Blazers, Joel Embiid and the 76ers battle LeBron James' Lakers, Kyrie Irving and the Nets go on a scoring spree vs. Thunder

Happy Sunday, hoops heads! While super wild-card weekend will easily be the main topic of discussion for most sports fans this evening, the NBA has a low-key solid five-game slate closing out a strong Sunday of action. Today we will feature the best spread, moneyline, and over/under bets from those five games, getting you primed for the most exciting — and potentially-lucrative — contests.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player grades: Seth Curry scores 23 in Nets' demoralizing 112-102 loss to the Thunder

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Oklahoma City Thunder to Barclays Center on Sunday and lost 112-102. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this regular-season. Oklahoma now leads the series 1-0. For the Nets, Seth Curry had 23 points off the bench and Nic Claxton had 17 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks. Royce O’Neale had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists while Kyrie Irving had 15 points.
