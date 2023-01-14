Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
NFL World Shocked By Dolphins' Inexcusable Mistake
Mike McDaniel's inexperience as an NFL head coach was, unfortunately, on full display on Sunday. The Dolphins made way too many costly, and frankly inexcusable, mistakes in a playoff loss to the Bills on Sunday. The worst by far came late in the fourth quarter when the Dolphins trailed ...
Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
ClutchPoints
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
KEYC
Vikings players react following Wild Card loss to Giants
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vikings took their first loss in a one-score game of the season in a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the wild-card round. Following the game, players react to the disappointing, season-ending loss.
sportszion.com
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
NFL Executives, Coaches Reportedly Furious With 1 Officiating Crew
NFL executives and coaches are reportedly furious with the officiating from a Week 18 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "multiple controversial officiating decisions" have executives and coaches complaining to the league. They think the ...
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chargers and Jaguars meet on Super Wild Card Weekend
(WCMH) — The NFL Playoffs are here and NBC4 will be bringing you the first AFC matchup Saturday night on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. The No. 4 seed Jaguars will welcome the fifth-seed Chargers to TIAA Bank Field for the first NFL Playoff game in Jacksonville […]
Look: NFL Has A Scheduling Problem Sunday Afternoon
NFL fans trying to watch today's playoff games are going to have their "previous" buttons working--or multiple televisions going. This afternoon's first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins still has more than half of the fourth quarter left to play. Meanwhile, the New York Giants ...
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
