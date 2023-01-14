Friday prep report: Arlington downs Bartlett in match-up of state-ranked 4A teams

Facing a team with a decided size advantage across the board, Arlington girls basketball coach Ashley Shields had a simple message for her team Friday.

“I tell them, the low man wins,” she said. “The ball’s got to bounce at the end of the day and when they put that ball down, we’ve got to be scrappy. We’ve got to put our hands in it and get it. I teach them to fight every possession.”

Just like their coach, the Tigers are nothing if not battlers. And they battled their way to an important victory, defeating host Bartlett, 74-62, on the first day of the I Have a Dream Classic.

The game was a match-up between two of the state’s best teams in the largest public-school classification; Bartlett entered the contest ranked fifth while Arlington came in at ninth. More importantly, the victory keeps the Tigers (14-3) perfect in district play and on track for the top seed in the tournament.

It wasn’t a fluke either. The score was tied at 36 at halftime but Arlington led virtually the entire way after that, thanks to a tremendous effort from Tierney Kelsey, who finished with a game-high 32. Brittani Wells added 20 and those two combined to go 8 for 8 from the line down the stretch to keep the Panthers at arm’s length.

For the game, Wells went 10 of 11 from the line and Kelsey was 9 of 10.

“That’s my duo,” Shields said. “Brittani Wells, that’s my (floor) general and Tierney Kelsey stepped up with big buckets. She played both ends of the floor ... I’m proud. And (against) a big team. One of rivals. I can’t complain; I’m more than proud.”

Carrington Jones scored 17 points to lead the Panthers, who drop to 17-6. Nevaeh Scott added 16.

There will be no rest for Arlington Saturday as it takes on a strong Webb School team led by 6-5 LSU signee Aalyah Del Rosario at 3:30 p.m. Bartlett will follow at 5 against St. Louis Vashon.

While Friday’s result will likely cause a shake-up in the 4A state rankings, things shouldn’t change in Division 2-AA. Briarcrest was first in the poll this week and the Saints looked strong again, defeating Vashon, 57-53, in overtime.

Unlike Arlington, Briarcrest took advantage of its size in the post as Kayli Clarkson (23) and Mafo Tekobo combined for 43 points. The Saints are now 19-2 and looking very much like a title contender, even if veteran coach Lee Smith is doing his best to avoid the attention.

“Someone told me (Friday morning) and I got nervous,” he laughed after being asked if he had seen the poll which was released on Jan. 9. “I’m kind of superstitious about that stuff. Now something will go wrong.”

Smith can afford to laugh; his Saints haven’t lost to a Tennessee team all year, their two defeats coming in the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic in Texas over the break. Since then, Smith has had his girls focused on their conditioning and indeed they looked fitter down the stretch against Vashon.

Briarcrest will go for win No. 20 Saturday against Meridian (Miss.) in a Classic game at 12:30 p.m.

“We’ve made a conscious, focused effort on conditioning,” he said. “Getting stronger ... we’ve conditioned the heck out of these girls the last two weeks. And you notice (aginst Vashon), Hallie (Turner, the team’s point guard), Kayli and (shooting guard) Ella (Fite) went the whole game.

“The first day were complaining. Some of them were keeping up with the sprints equaled to how many miles they’ve run. But they’ve been just a joy to coach and work with.”

Saturday’s Classic schedule begins at 11 a.m. as Millington takes on MHEA. Jackson Southside plays St. Louis Cardinal Ritter at 2 p.m., Collierville tangles with Ezell-Harding at 6:30 p.m. and Fayette-Ware wraps up against Central at 8.

All games will be played at the Farley Gym at Bartlett, otherwise known as the “old gym.” That will be the Panthers’ home for the remainder of the season due to a flood over the holiday break that caused damage to the floor inside the main gym.

In other games

Briefly: Anna Lee Avery had 14 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as Houston continued its surprising season with a 51-48 win over Collierville . McKenzie Percoski added 10 for the Mustangs, who won for the 14th time after winning just twice in the 2020-21 season and seven times last year. ... Central defeated White Station , 53-40, behind 21 points from Akira Simpson. Demi Gentry paced the Spartans with 17. ... Camille Sanders’ 17 points propelled Southwind to a 46-38 victory over Cordova .

Craigmont defeated Raleigh-Egypt , 60-48, behind a big performance from Jala Wilson, who finished with 17 points, 22 rebounds and six blocks. The Chiefs also got a strong game from Bre Hopson (13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six steals). ... Melrose handled Kirby , 59-28, behind 25 points from Yatria Cooper. ... Takera Bland exploded for a career-high 51 points in Westwood’s 80-20 victory over Memphis School of Excellence . Bland becomes the third local girl to surpass 50 in a game this season, joining Aaliyah Converse of St. George’s and her Westwood teammate, Reneiya Brigance.

Senior Crysti’anna Whitehead had her best game of the season, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals as Memphis Business Academy defeated Douglass , 65-14. Curnesha Taylor added 26 points and six steals. ... Justice Dunlap scored 31 points and Hillcrest remained unbeaten in district play with a 55-50 win over Fairley. ... Ava Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds and Lauren Burress finished with 15 and nine for Hutchison in a 58-45 victory over St. Benedict .

Nailah Herrera scored 11 and Northpoint rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Lausanne , 33-28. ... Harding outscored St. George’s , 32-4, in the fourth quarter to win, 57-44. Makyah Malone led the Lions with 24 while Erica McGary had 14 points and 22 rebounds. Aaliyah Converse, the city’s leading scorer, had a game-high 33 for the Gryphons. ... Alyx Reed’s 21 points led MHEA to a 58-36 victory over ECS . Natalie Pegel and Lucy Benson finished with 14 and 13 respectively for ECS.

Fayette-Ware downed Millington , 58-30, behind 14 points from Sydnei Marshall. ... Dominque Collins’ 16-point effort sparked Center Hill to a 65-50 victory over Lewisburg . Allie Carroll’s 18 paced the Patriots. ... Rossville Christian Academy improved to 21-1 and won its 19th straight, defeating Lee Academy (Miss.) , 83-20.

In boys games

Briefly: Briarcrest, ranked first in the state in Division 2-AA, improved to 22-1 with a 49-47 victory over third-ranked CBHS in the region opener for each team at CBHS. Jacob Gazzo led the Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds and Cooper Haynes added 15. Michael Pepper led all scorers with 22 but the Brothers will feel like they let this one slip away as they shot just 8 of 21 from the free-throw line. ... MUS got a good all-around game from Brandon Nicholson and defeated St. Benedict , 55-44. The junior finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists and was part of a strong defensive effort that held the Eagles to just 27.9 percent shooting from the floor (12 of 43). Damion Cox had 16 for St. Benedict, shooting 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Brock Vice scored 20 points and Mavrick Miller added 18 as Houston defeated arch-rival Collierville on the road, 62-58, in overtime. ... Alijah Curry’s 23 points led four players in double figures as East downed Kingsbury , 86-21. Jamarion Harvey added 13 and L.J. Hackman and Ethan Gatewood finished with 11 and 10 respectively. ... White Station outscored Central by nine points in the fourth quarter to force overtime but the Warriors outscored the Spartans, 11-1, in the extra session to win, 57-47. Alan King paced the Warriors with 21 and Deshaun Payton added 16. White Station was led by Porter Kelly’s 20 points and 16 from Kody Hickerson.

Two players recorded triple-doubles for Hillcrest in a 102-42 victory over Fairley . Jordan Allen finished with 23 points, 13 assists and 12 steals while Jerod Mackey put up 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks. Olyn Bachus scored 20 and Xavier Herron finished with 18 points and eight boards. ... C.J. Bullard (22) and Jeremiah Ward combined for 41 points in Raleigh-Egypt’s 70-66 win over Craigmont . ... Marquis Tunstall’s 20 points led four players in double digits as Power Center Academy rolled past Oakhaven , 91-58. Nick Wiggins totaled 17 points and nine assists, while Matthew Green and Coradarious Sledge scored 14 each.

A balanced attack sent Douglass to an 82-51 victory over Memphis Business Academy . Taquez Butler led the Red Devils with 18 points, Tyler Johnson and Joshua Thompson added 16, Marjavis Chandler pitched in with 12 and Jarman Brittman had 11. ... KIPP stayed hot with a 76-48 victory over Crosstown . Dion White led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Carlos Hurt added 17 points, Dominic Taylor added 14 and Delrico Grady had 11 and nine assists. ... Daily Memphian player of the week Jakeel Truss hit four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to power Bluff City to an 88-45 victory over City University .

Fred Deere scored 27 points on 12 of 15 shooting from the floor to lead St. George’s to a 66-51 victory over Harding . Tristin Fleming added 18 on 7 of 8 shooting as the Gryphons shot nearly 62 percent for the game (29 of 47). ... Jairus Terry and Eric Jones each scored 20 and Fayette-Ware took control early against a Millington team that was missing three starters before going on to win, 87-48.