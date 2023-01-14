Read full article on original website
Central NC volunteers step up to assist storm damaged southeast
Volunteers from local organizations are stepping in to help people impacted after deadly tornadoes ripped through the southeast. A long road ahead before getting ‘back to normal’ in parts of Alabama and Georgia where deadly tornadoes swept across the southeast. Seeing the wreckage encouraged Zonia Quero-Ziada to step...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, OKLAHOMA — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
Facing opposition, feds shape future for popular NC forestland
North Carolina is home to one of the most-visited swaths of national forestland, the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests. The future of about 450,000 acres of the combined land — nearly half of it — is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about the best use of the forests.
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following...
