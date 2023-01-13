Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Fact check: False claim moon visible during daytime is proof of flat Earth
The moon is often visible during the day, but it doesn't create its own light and is only visible because light from the sun reflects off its surface.
Phys.org
Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene
Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
technologynetworks.com
Estimates of Urban Air Pollution Improved With AI
Using artificial intelligence, Cornell University engineers have simplified and reinforced models that accurately calculate the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – the soot, dust and exhaust emitted by trucks and cars that get into human lungs – contained in urban air pollution. Now, city planners and government health officials...
technologynetworks.com
Geochemistry of Magma “Hotspots” Explained
Hawaii and Iceland are tourist hotspots — and it turns out they’re popular with geochemical travelers as well. A new Yale study suggests that throughout Earth’s history, natural processes propelled measurable geochemical signals from deep inside Earth’s metallic core, up through its thick, middle layer, and all the way to the surface, emerging at what are known as magma “hotspots.”
technologynetworks.com
Breakthrough in Fight Against Legionnaires’ Disease
A new study of domestic and hospital drinking water systems found Legionella in 41% of samples – with Flinders University researchers making a key connection between the pathogen’s co-existence with a ‘host’ microorganism in all samples tested. The Flinders University study found Legionella bacteria “infect the...
technologynetworks.com
New Test "Fishes" for Multiple Respiratory Viruses at Once
A new test that "fishes" for multiple respiratory viruses at once using single strands of DNA as "bait", and gives highly accurate results in under an hour, has been developed by Cambridge researchers. The test uses DNA "nanobait" to detect the most common respiratory viruses – including influenza, rhinovirus, RSV...
Comments / 0