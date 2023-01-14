ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?

Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson

Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

GetOutPass Discount: Save 30% on Your Pass to 45+ Oregon Attractions

Get access to some of Portland’s best attractions for one discounted price with GetOutPass. Attend a Blazers game, build a terrarium and go on a pedal bike tour along with 45 other activities with one convenient pass. Since 2018, GetOutPass has been on a mission to provide fun experiences...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR

