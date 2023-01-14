Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
kptv.com
Portland restaurants to reopen after pandemic hardships
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The final pieces are coming together for Besaw’s reopening. “We’re going over it, working hard on it and hopefully today, the menu is going to be up,” Chef Romeo Lopez said. Like several other Portland restaurants, Besaw’s closed in 2020 and reopened for...
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
Have you ever been to a Txako Taco Party?
Got the rainy day blues? The good people at Son of Man and Blai Txakolina have the cure – they call it the Txako Taco Party. Oregon’s Son of Man cidery is joining forces with Blai Txakolina winery in the heart of Basque Country to offer Basque-style cider, txakoli wines and enough tacos to dam the Willamette. This epic pop-up takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Someday in Southeast Portland.
Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson
Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
New Scandinavian cuisine exhibit opens in Portland
Nordic Northwest is opening a new exhibit that offers an exploration into Scandinavian cuisine.
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
Oregon Brewers Festival announces cancellation of 2023 event
OBF didn’t confirm whether there would be an event during summer 2024.
Soggy holiday weekend ahead for Portland
Wet weather continues to find its way into the Pacific Northwest on this extended holiday weekend.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
Power restored in Washington County, Salem area
Multiple large outages popped up throughout the Willamette Valley that have kept Portland General Electric crews busy Monday morning.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
GetOutPass Discount: Save 30% on Your Pass to 45+ Oregon Attractions
Get access to some of Portland’s best attractions for one discounted price with GetOutPass. Attend a Blazers game, build a terrarium and go on a pedal bike tour along with 45 other activities with one convenient pass. Since 2018, GetOutPass has been on a mission to provide fun experiences...
WOWK
New ‘Goonies’ house owner: ‘This was a purchase to preserve a landmark’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About 10 years ago, Behman Zakeri stepped into the “Goonies” house in Astoria and told the owner he’d like to buy the home someday. Now he’s made that dream a reality. On Wednesday, the Kansas City native closed on the property....
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
$100 million Portland Museum of Art expansion to be built from mass timber
A rendering of the winning Portland Museum of Art proposal, which will built primarily out of mass timber. Credit: LEVER Architecture with Scott Simons and Unknown Studio, Chris-Newell-Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
