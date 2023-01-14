ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

IT’S TIME FOR THE PORT ST LUCIE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA – The Port St Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest

Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
foodgressing.com

Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants

Here’s a roundup of Fort Lauderdale Romantic Restaurants for your next celebration or date night. Treat your true love to a “reel” special dining at Rivertail. This chic, waterfront restaurant is located on the iconic New River in Fort Lauderdale and is perfect for a romantic evening with your sweetheart while having front row seats to the beautiful views.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytraveldiary.com

Best Club Or Executive Lounge In Palm Beach

Which is the best club or executive lounge at the best luxury hotels in Palm Beach? Usually, the Ritz-Carlton or InterContinental offer the best club lounge in a city or resort, but there does not appear to be a club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island, Palm Beach, and there is no InterContinental. You are therefore left with a rather limited selection of hotels in Palm Beach with club lounges which I have outlined below.
PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Contemporary Home with 150 Feet of Unobstructed Waterfront in North Palm Beach, Florida Hit The Market for $14.5 Million

107 Bowsprit Drive Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 107 Bowsprit Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida is a brand new waterfront estate designed by High Tide Waterfront Properties sit on a premier cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Village of North Palm Beach. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 107 Bowsprit Drive, please contact Anthony Hernandez (Phone: 561-891-3755) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Cold weather lingers, wind gusts continue, but warm days ahead for South Florida

The coldest temperatures of the winter thus far arrived Saturday night and into Sunday morning in South Florida, dipping into the 30s in many areas with wind gusts that made it feel even colder. Although the lows did not break records for this date in history, in West Palm Beach, the morning low of 40 tied the record for Jan. 15 set in 1948. In Fort Lauderdale, the temperature dropped to 43 ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fish Dying In Area HOA Lakes As Cold Weather Sets In

Vultures Circle Area Communities In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Preying On Dead Fish. Expert Speaks With Andrew Colton On WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Communities across South Florida are dealing with dead fish in man-made lakes, and the cold […]
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Extraordinary British West Indies Style Home Sited on The Sparkling Atlantic Ocean in Delray Beach, Florida Asking for $8.7 Million

1845 Dusty Miller Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1845 Dusty Miller Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is Delray’s finest and most desirable ocean access residence with ocean views, high ceilings, sited on the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1845 Dusty Miller Drive, please contact Beatriz Mendez (Phone: 786-665-5991) at Brown Harris Stevens for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Cold Weather Shelters To Again Open In Palm Beach County

Another Night Of Extremely Cold Weather Expected. Palm Beach County Opens Shelters. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another night of exceptionally cold weather is now expected again in Palm Beach County. While not quite as cold as Saturday night into Sunday morning, the forecast […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy