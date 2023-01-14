Read full article on original website
Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more
The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
'Why am I here, playing for literally $6?': The stunning financial reality of pro tennis
For pro tennis players ranked outside of the top 100, making enough money to offset the enormous costs of travel, coaching and training is a constant battle -- and it's creating an ever-widening performance gap in the sport.
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Tennis ball boy takes Rafael Nadal's racket in odd Australian Open exchange
A ball boy at the 2023 Australian Open accidentally took the wrong racket from Rafael Nadal during a break in his first-round match Monday in Melbourne, resulting in a peculiar scene and slight delay at the Grand Slam.
Inside Pregnant Naomi Osaka's Private World Off the Tennis Court
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant With 1st Baby. In tennis, it's imperative to be able to dart forward, shuffle from side to side and sprint backwards in a matter of seconds, hence the players' perpetual bounce on the court, even when they're standing still. Naomi Osaka has that...
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
Aryna Sabalenka stays unbeaten with Australian Open 1st-round win
Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
Hero Cup: Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural tournament
Continental Europe claimed victory in the inaugural Hero Cup after extending their lead over Great Britain and Ireland to four points on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland side trailed by two points heading into the final day at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But Europe won six of the...
Fritz Aces Opening Test At Australian Open
One year after making his first Grand Slam fourth round at the Australian Open, Taylor Fritz made a strong start to his 2023 Melbourne campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday. Fritz, who also reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last season, fired 32 aces in...
Wayne Pivac: Former Wales head coach 'disappointed' not to realise World Cup dream
Former head coach Wayne Pivac says he was left frustrated after his dismissal denied him the chance to lead Wales through to this year's World Cup. Pivac was sacked in December 2022 and replaced by his predecessor Warren Gatland. Pivac's exit came nine months before the New Zealander was due...
Australian Open 2023: Melbourne heat causes play to be stopped on outdoor courts
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Play on the outside courts was suspended for three hours on the second day of the Australian Open...
Hameed hopes 'flipped mindset' can help land role in England reboot
Opener channels free-scoring younger self in bid to win recall to Ben Stokes' Test team
