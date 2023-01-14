ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over

First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest "vintage" obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials. Today, these smaller, lightweight devices -- some available for as little as $20 at big box retailers...

