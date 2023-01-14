BERLIN, Ohio — The Solon girls basketball team is down two starters and may be for a while, but the Comets are still finding ways to win. On Friday in a Greater Cleveland Conference first-place showdown with Brunswick, Mackenzie Blackford had 34 points and older sister Morgan had 19 as Solon pulled away late in a 61-49 victory.

SOLON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO