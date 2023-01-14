Aces rally to edge Devils in OT

Brian Griffith scored 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and the Owensboro Catholic boys basketball team climbed back from a 19-point second-half deficit to capture an 80-78 overtime victory over district foe Owensboro on Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.

After falling behind 51-32 midway through the third quarter, the Aces (15-1, 3-0 in 9th District) turned to a defensive press that started creating more opportunities — allowing Catholic to begin chipping away at the lead.