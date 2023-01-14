Tops have chance to climb back in hunt

One aspect of college basketball that’s so irrepressibly and irresistibly intriguing is this: You just never know.

On a mid-January Wednesday when criticism of Kentucky coach John Calipari was reaching a fevered pitch throughout much of the the commonwealth, when Louisville’s miserable season continued its inexorable spiral into the abyss with its 15th loss in 17 games under first-year coach Kenny Payne, Western Kentucky finally decided to rise up against a quality opponent and play to its expectations.