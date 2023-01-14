ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies

The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition. The Beavers made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts (77%) and were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. The visiting Huskies were even better, making 12 of 15 shots from the field (80%), including 3 of 4 3-pointers. As a result, Washington took a 29-23 lead into the second quarter.
Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies

OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies. The first quarter of Sunday's Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition.
OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to hot-shooting Huskies 79-67

Oregon State trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half Sunday against Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers rallied in the fourth quarter but the Huskies held on for a 79-67 win in the Pac-12 Conference matchup. Oregon State (10-8, 2-5) trailed 65-46 entering the fourth quarter...
No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85. "A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
MLK holiday at Oregon State: 'Their work is not finished'

Oregon State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration featured an awards ceremony and peace march across campus, as well as a sense of unfinished business. Speakers said there is still more work to do. But Dante Williams, a sophomore and midfielder for the OSU soccer team, said it...
High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks

When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future. That is not what is happening for the South Albany High girls team under head coach Marc Cordle. The RedHawks are starting three freshmen — point guard Madeline Angel, forward Taylor Donaldson and post Kaylee Cordle. But the team is 10-2 this season and is No. 2 in the current OSAA 5A rankings and is ranked fourth in the most recent coaches poll.
High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic

Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponentsat 115 pounds Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond. The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.
High school roundup: West Albany wrestlers third at Lebanon tournament

Derrek Sossie won the 152-pound title to lead seven total top-four placers for West Albany as the Bulldogs placed third at the 19-team Burton 5 Enterprises Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon. Sossie won three of his five matches by fall. Also for the Bulldogs, Owen Hoyt (106) and Jarron Huebner...
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
