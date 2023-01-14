ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Ogden, UT

ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

PROVO, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

