KUTV
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
Gephardt Daily
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
Gephardt Daily
ABC 4
POLICE: Man struck by jeep in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department said a 31-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after being struck by a Jeep while crossing the street on Sunday night. Police say the incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 15 near 700 South State...
ksl.com
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
kslnewsradio.com
kjzz.com
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
kslnewsradio.com
ABC 4
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Gephardt Daily
WVCPD: Semi driver dead, fuel load spilled, SUV driver critically injured in Mt. View Corridor collision
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver is dead after a collision on Mountain View corridor Monday morning. “A semi traveling southbound on Mt. View and a small SUV traveling westbound collided,” says a 9:55 a.m. tweet from West Valley City police.
Gephardt Daily
NAACP honors Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award for service to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad on Monday received the NAACP First Responder Award for exemplary law enforcement service in 2022. The Liberty Bike Squad, led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, made 175 felony arrests, recovered...
ABC 4
Clinton truck theft suspect tackled by K-9 after attempting to flee police
CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot. Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving...
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
kmyu.tv
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired. Representatives of the Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 4500 West in Ogden at 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of several round of gunshots being fired.
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
