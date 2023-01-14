ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville West pulls off Southwestern Conference shocker against O’Fallon

By Ahmad Lathan
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Belleville West pulled away from O’Fallon in clutch-time to get a big Southwestern Conference victory Friday night.

The Maroons ended their three-game losing streak while prevailing 56-49 against a hot Panthers squad to improve to 7-10 overall and 2-5 in the Southwestern Conference.

“We played with a lot of toughness tonight ... to hold that team to 49 points speaks to our defensive intensity,” West coach Alex Schobert said. “In this area, I just think there’s so many good basketball players and teams that anybody can beat anybody on a given night.”

Belleville West junior Myles Liddell led the Maroons with 17 points. Liddell was thankful for his team’s defensive play.

“Coach (Schobert) always said ‘we’d get after it in the second half of the season and be the team nobody wants to play,’” Liddell said. “We bought into that quote and we’re just going to continue going up.”

O’Fallon dropped its first conference game of the season, falling to 14-5 / 7-1. Coach Brian Muniz said he felt his team didn’t underestimate the Maroons team despite their record.

“We knew they were good and it was going to be a tough environment; we just didn’t come ready,” Muniz said. “We didn’t handle success very well so we have to get back up there.”

The Panthers had three players in double figures with Rini Harris (15 points), Jalen Smith (13 points), and Isaiah Camper (11 points). Their leading scorer, Koby Wilmoth, was held to season-low two points.

Through the first four minutes of the first quarter, the Maroons had four starters score to go up 9-4. O’Fallon struggled to get its offense going but Jaeden Rush scored four points to end the quarter with East down three points.

After a couple baskets from Belleville West, multiple Panthers combined for six-straight points to cut the deficit by two points. The Maroons, however, ended the second quarter on a 14-6 run to lead by double figures after a tough shot from Quincy Cotton.

The Maroons’ Brandon Scott and Daylen Byrd each knocked down a trey for a 12-point lead in the third quarter. Harris nailed a 3-pointer-ball, helping the Panthers finish the third quarter on a 9-2 run while training 43-38.

Through the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, O’Fallon tied the game after a few fast-break buckets. Belleville West, however, broke the Panthers’ press and fed Liddell for two big dunks — consecutively — as they went up 49-45. The Maroons finished the game with clutch free-throws from multiple players to secure victory as the crowd went crazy.

Look ahead

Belleville West faces Hazelwood Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Chick-fil-A Belleville East Classic.

The Panthers host Miller Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Belleville West’s Myles Liddell drives to the basket during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against O’Fallon. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
Belleville West’s Quincy Cotton goes to the basket during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against O’Fallon. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
Belleville West guard David Marshall Jr. works past O’Fallon’s Koby Wilmoth during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
O’Fallon’s Jaeden Rush drives to the basket during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against Belleville West. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
O’Fallon’s Rini Harris plays tight defense against Belleville West’s Quincy Cotton late in the game during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference contest. The Maroons ultimately prevailed 56-49. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
O’Fallon’s Jalen Smith drives to the basket during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against Belleville West. The Panthers ultimately dropped a 56-49 verdict. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
O’Fallon’s Jaeden Rush takes a shot over Belleville West’s Quincy Cotton during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against Belleville West. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat
O’Fallon’s Koby Wilmoth looks to pass the ball during Friday night’s Southwestern Conference game against Belleville West. The Maroons ultimately posted a 56-49 victory. Chris Johns/For the News-Democrat

SALEM, IL
Belleville, IL
