SPOKANE, Wash. – Defense was the story Friday night when Mount Spokane took the short road trip to Gonzaga Prep.

Neither team crossed the 50-point threshold, but the Wildcats did just enough for a 46-38 win over the Bullpups.

The win marked Mount Spokane's seventh in a row.

Here is Erik Smith's photo gallery from the Mount Spokane-Gonzaga Prep game:

