Spokane, WA

Mount Spokane outlasts Gonzaga Prep in GSL top-10 showdown

By Cole Forsman
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A battle of top-10 teams at this point in the season serves as a good measuring stick for anyone, especially when that other team is a league rival.

Mount Spokane’s Ryan Lafferty led all scorers with 15 points and the Wildcats edged out Gonzaga Prep, 46-38, Friday night.

Senior Maverick Sanders also pitched in 13 points for the Wildcats (12-1, 6-0 GSL) who picked up their seventh straight win.

“That was a fun game,” Mount Spokane coach David Wagenblast said. “Hats off to [Gonzaga Prep] because they’re a really good team … we test each other really well and you're always excited when you’re the team that comes out on top.”

Senior Jamil Miller finished with 11 points for the Bullpups (11-4, 5-1 GSL), but it wasn’t enough in a battle of defensive-minded teams.

“Offensive points were hard to come by – we expected that,” Gonzaga Prep coach Matty McIntyre said. “Both teams battled hard and we just have to use it as a learning experience and continue with a growth mindset.”

While Gonzaga Prep’s defense held Mount Spokane’s leading scorer in check in the first half, Lafferty found his groove coming out of the locker room in the second half.

The 6-5 junior took over in the third quarter as he rattled off 11 straight points, including a step back 3-pointer to give his team a narrow advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

“I had a rough first half, but I kind of picked it up and made shots in the second half,” Lafferty said. “We were playing good defense, so that just turned into offense and we had to pick it up, so we did, and got some good shots and started moving the ball.”

Lafferty knocked down a jumper with five minutes to go to give Mount Spokane a 36-28 lead before the Bullpups started to erase their largest deficit of the night.

Gonzaga Prep senior Carter Verret’s second-chance basket on a missed free throw completed a four-point possession. Two more free throws from the 6-6 senior made it a one-score game with more than two minutes remaining.

Lafferty answered moments later when he found a cutting Trey Williams on the baseline for an easy score. Two more free throws from the Bullpups made it a two-point game with less than a minute remaining.

Lafferty responded again, this time with a drive-and-kick to an open Sanders in the corner to seal the deal for Mount Spokane.

“Just great trust in Ryan [Lafferty] right there,” Sanders said. “I appreciate him kicking it out and I’m going to knock down that shot.”

Mount Spokane is back in action Tuesday against Lewis & Clark, while Prep travels to Ridgeline.

