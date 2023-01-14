ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game

A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi

Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
GOLETA, CA
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa

Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara

Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
SANTA CLARA, CA
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Westmont Women Beat San Diego Christian for 15th Win, 89-50

EL CAJON — For the second game in a row, the fifth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball team (15-1, 8-1 GSAC) saw all 10 available players score, in the Warriors’ 89-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian (5-13, 1-8). Stefanie Berberabe went nine of 12 from the floor and three for three from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors with 22 points. Berberabe, who now has 1,523 career points, needs just 15 more to tie Lauren McCoy (2014-18) as the Warriors all-time leading scorer. Berberabe also tallied five assists and four steals.
WESTMONT, CA
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge

Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA

