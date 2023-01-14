Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week
Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Loses to Colony in MLK Showcase Game
A San Marcos fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 48-39 loss against Ontario-Colony in a MLK Showcase boys basketball team at the Toyota Arena, home of the L.A. Clippers’ G-League team, on Monday. The Royals cut Colony’s lead to 41-39 with 27 seconds left. But the Titans went on...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi
Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Giulia Piccoletti Scores nine Goals in two Oxnard Tournament Wins
Carpinteria sophomore girls water polo standout Giulia Piccoletti scored nine goals in two wins at the Oxnard Tournament Saturday, helping the Warriors turn around the previous day’s 0-2 showing. Piccoletti had five goals in an 8-3 victory over Malibu, and then came back to score four goals in a...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Handles Oxnard on Rain-Soaked Pitch in Battle of Channel League Soccer Unbeatens
San Marcos sloshed its way to a 2-0 boys soccer win over Oxnard in battle of Channel League unbeaten teams on a rainy Saturday at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals improved to 8-0-0 in league and 9-1-2 overall. San Marcos broke a scoreless game in the second half on a set...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica
The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
Noozhawk
Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara
Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Improve to 4-1 in Big West with 64-60 Win at UC Riverside
The UCSB women secured their best start in six seasons, beating UC Riverside 64-60 in a Big West game on the road. The Gauchos improve to 4-1 in conference play and 11-4 overall. Riverside is 2-4 and 4-12. A 24-18 margin in the third quarter erased a 26-23 halftime deficit...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida
The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Ashley Verduzco Scores 2 Goals to Help Beat Nordhoff 4-0
Carpinteria senior midfielder Ashley Verduzco scored two goals in a 4-0 Citrus Coast League win over Nordhoff at home Friday. The Warriors got on the board early when sophomore forward Averi Alexander collected a mis-cleared ball inside the Nordhoff goal area and hammered a shot to the back of the net.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Gauchos Have Miles To Go With Their Well-Traveled Basketball Star
Miles Norris thought he’d completed the last act of his highlight-reel basketball career at the Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s Man on the Flying Trapeze launched himself into the arena’s wood-beam rafters and tipped in a teammate’s miss for the final basket of a 67-60 victory over Hawaii in last year’s home finale.
Noozhawk
Westmont Women Beat San Diego Christian for 15th Win, 89-50
EL CAJON — For the second game in a row, the fifth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball team (15-1, 8-1 GSAC) saw all 10 available players score, in the Warriors’ 89-50 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian (5-13, 1-8). Stefanie Berberabe went nine of 12 from the floor and three for three from the charity stripe to lead the Warriors with 22 points. Berberabe, who now has 1,523 career points, needs just 15 more to tie Lauren McCoy (2014-18) as the Warriors all-time leading scorer. Berberabe also tallied five assists and four steals.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Finish First Half of GSAC Season with Win over San Diego Christian
EL CAJON — At the halfway point of the GSAC regular season Westmont Men’s Basketball (12-6, 5-4 GSAC) is over .500 in conference play thanks to an 86-73 win over San Diego Christian (3-7, 2-7) on Saturday afternoon. Westmont trailed by double-digits early, but wasted no time in evening the contest up by halftime.
Noozhawk
UC Riverside Makes UCSB Pay for Laid-Back Effort; Win Streak Ends at Nine
The UCSB men’s basketball team led by as much as nine late in the first half, but “a lack of urgency” the rest of the way came back to bite them in the end, as the Gauchos dropped a 65-64 contest against UC Riverside Saturday night at the Thunderdome.
Noozhawk
Strong Second Half Pushes Bishop Diego Girls over St. Bonaventure 33-30 for 18th Win
The Bishop Diego girls came from behind for their 18th win Saturday, 33-30 over host St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League game. The Cardinals trailed 16-8 in the second quarter and were down 19-13 at halftime. “We struggled offensively early,” Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said. “We took great shots...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Grower Settles Unfair-Labor-Practice Charge
Sant Maria-based Red Blossom Farms, Inc. agreed to rehire and pay $ 8,399 in lost wages to two strawberry workers to settle an unfair-labor-practice charge filed last year. The settlement agreement came as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board (ALRB) was investigating the workers’ claims. The Sept. 23, 2022,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez Says ‘I Am Not Going to Sugarcoat Things’
Alejandra Gutierrez’s father used to give her advice in Spanish that roughly translated to this: “When you are moving forward, you are going to hear the dogs barking,” she recalled. It’s an apt adage for Gutierrez, the councilwoman who represents District 1 on Santa Barbara’s Eastside....
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
