Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Wendy's (WEN) Reports Solid Q4 Preliminary Results, Stock Up
WEN - Free Report) reported preliminary results for fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2022. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 100% and approved a new share repurchase program. Following the results, the company’s shares increased nearly 6% on Jan 13. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 15.6%, compared with the industry’s increase of 12.7%.
Zacks.com
5 Insurance Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings Results
Wall Street kicked off the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season last Friday. However, the season will gather pace this week. This reporting cycle will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. A large section of economists and financial experts are concerned that...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 16, 2023
CPB - Free Report) , together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.
Zacks.com
Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
INSW - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. International Seaways is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
Zacks.com
Agilon Health (AGL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AGL - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
These 4 Stocks Boast Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only on the basis of the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues, such as soaring inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and a hawkish monetary policy.
Zacks.com
Has Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
PLRX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (ZLAB) Soars 17.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ZLAB - Free Report) shares soared 17.6% in the last trading session to close at $47.62. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23.2% gain over the past four weeks. Earlier this month, the...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?
ADT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
MercadoLibre (MELI) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MELI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $1,082.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% gain over the past four weeks. MercadoLibre...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Resources Connection (RGP) Stock?
RGP - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $12.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
INDB - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Copa Holdings (CPA) Soars 6.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CPA - Free Report) shares soared 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $93.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks. The uptick followed an...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days. Grifols...
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth Group, Coca-Cola & Roche Holding
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Roche Holding AG (RHHBY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
MRNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Airbnb (ABNB) Stock We Don't?
ABNB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 23, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Comments / 0