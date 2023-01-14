Read full article on original website
Related
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Housing Commission ends lawsuit over segregation
SAN DIEGO — Beginning in 2023, thousands of low-income families in San Diego can move into what were traditionally unaffordable neighborhoods after the San Diego Housing Commission raised the value of Section 8 housing vouchers throughout the city. The change takes effect after a protracted legal battle brought by...
News 8 KFMB
SeaWorld San Diego’s popular 'Inside Look' event is back this weekend
SAN DIEGO — 'Inside Look' returns to SeaWorld San Diego from Saturday, January 14 to Monday, January 16, to give guests an inside look at what goes into providing world-class animal care. Through engaging educational opportunities during the three-day event, guests will connect with SeaWorld animal care specialists and...
News 8 KFMB
Heavy rain, strong winds knocks out power across San Diego County
A powerful Pacific storm brought widespread rain, mountain snow, and strong winds to San Diego County. Winter weather forced schools to close in San Diego mountains.
Comments / 0