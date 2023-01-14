Read full article on original website
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash; Driver Arrested
A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Mission Hills, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the arrest of the motorist on suspicion of DUI, police said Monday. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. “Deputy...
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton
A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
Three Injured, Including Child, in 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area
Three people were injured Monday — including a young child, possibly an infant, who was reported in grave condition — after a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue about 1:30...
Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
Felony Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a 30-year-old man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him inside the enclosure. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr. of Winchester was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center...
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
Three Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on 101 Freeway in Valley Village Area
Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. One person was trapped in the wreckage, the fire department reported. The...
LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with our most profound sorrow...
Woman Fatally Shot at Riverside Residence
A woman died at a hospital after being shot at a residence in Riverside, it was reported Saturday. The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of First Street on Friday night, according to the Press-Enterprise, which cited Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. Officers detained multiple people...
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Westminster
A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
Man, 30, Killed in San Juan Capistrano Assault
A 30-year-old man died after suffering traumatic injuries in an assault in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said Sunday. Police responded to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. No description was available.
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to just south of...
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
Irvine Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Relative
An Irvine man was found dead Saturday inside a residence and a live-in relative was arrested. The death occurred on Windwood in the Woodbridge community, according to Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies. The victim failed to show up for work and a coworker went to the residence to check on...
Man Killed in Crash on 110 Freeway Identified
County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
Two Suspects Shot by Officers During Vehicle Pursuit in Beaumont
Two suspects were shot by police officers and one officer was injured after a vehicle pursuit in Beaumont Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, as officers from the Beaumont Police Department attempted to stop a pickup truck that fled and led them on a pursuit, the department said.
