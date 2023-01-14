Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Set to be Sentenced for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
Sentencing is set Monday for a man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived more than eight years ago. David Martinez,...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man, 24, Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father to Death
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father in the Irvine home they share, authorities said Sunday. The death occurred on Windwood in the Woodbridge community, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. Bruce Shipper failed to show up...
mynewsla.com
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash; Driver Arrested
A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Mission Hills, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the arrest of the motorist on suspicion of DUI, police said Monday. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man, 30, Killed in San Juan Capistrano Assault
A 30-year-old man died after suffering traumatic injuries in an assault in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said Sunday. Police responded to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. No description was available.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton
A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
mynewsla.com
LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective has died from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with our most profound sorrow...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
mynewsla.com
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
mynewsla.com
Vigil Set for English Teacher Who Died After Being Tased by Los Angeles Police
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic crash at Venice and Lincoln boulevards in Venice. It will...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Name Suspect in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
mynewsla.com
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. “Deputy...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot at Riverside Residence
A woman died at a hospital after being shot at a residence in Riverside, it was reported Saturday. The shooting was reported in the 3100 block of First Street on Friday night, according to the Press-Enterprise, which cited Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. Officers detained multiple people...
mynewsla.com
Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Mourned After Fatal Shooting Near Lake Elsinore
Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Last Seen in Santa Clarita Reported Missing
A 48-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing Friday evening after he was last seen in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox is 6...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Westminster
A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d
A man was found shot to death Saturday in East Los Angeles. The coroner’s office identified him as Christopher Soto, 31, of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
