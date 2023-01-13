Microsoft Wants to Stay Gamers’ Suit to Block Activision Merger Until Regulatory Inquiries Resolve

Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due...
iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to the UK
If you are in the United Kingdom, you can now enable iCloud Advanced Data Protection — which offers end-to-end encryption for almost all data stored in iCloud, including messages, photos, and device backups. The feature is activatable once users upgrade to iOS 16.3, currently in developer beta, with a public release expected next week.
YouTube Download Site Yout LLC Secures Stay of Attorneys’ Fee Request Pending Appeal in DMCA Dispute
Late last week, Judge Stefan R. Underhill declined to grant Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) motion for attorneys’ fees and costs in view of a motion to stay the case by plaintiff Yout LLC pending its appeal. Without opining on the merits of Yout’s appeal, the court said that deferring the fee motion until resolution of the appeal, when more fees and costs would accrue, would conserve judicial resources in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) case.
