LEWISBURG, Pa.- The Bucknell Bison women's basketball team wraps up the two-game home stretch with a visit from the Army West Point Black Knights. Both Bucknell and Army are 2-4 in Patriot League play. The Bison are 6-11 overall, while the Black Knights are 4-12. It is a matchup of two teams projected to finish in the top five of Patriot League play.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO