ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesaning, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw vs. Arthur Hill

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last matchups between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill before the two schools merge was an instant classic. Elijae “EJ” Parker was the hero for Saginaw, hitting a reverse layup to give the Trojans the lead with 3.9 seconds remaining. Saginaw won,...
SAGINAW, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
SAGINAW, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Decision On Coaching Future

Jim Harbaugh has made his decision. Monday afternoon, Michigan's president announced that Harbaugh has informed him that he will be remaining with the Wolverines, despite expressing some interest in the National Football League. "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw hosts Unity March luncheon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the 27th annual Unity March and luncheon in Saginaw. Many attendees, including members of Delta College's basketball programs, say America is making strides in the right direction. But they believe there is a long way to go to achieve equity and equality. Delta College...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue. Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Lego class gives kids engineering skills

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County kids were able to use some engineering skills at the Sloan Museum and Discovery Lab with Legos. The Discovery Lab's Lego class let kids explore their imagination while following a task. Leaders there say it's a good way to get kids working with their...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
SHINGLETON, MI
abc12.com

Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy