abc12.com
Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw vs. Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last matchups between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill before the two schools merge was an instant classic. Elijae “EJ” Parker was the hero for Saginaw, hitting a reverse layup to give the Trojans the lead with 3.9 seconds remaining. Saginaw won,...
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
abc12.com
HS Boys Basketball - Grand Blanc at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Tae Boyd (18 points) and RJ Taylor (17 points) helped Grand Blanc win a statement game against Flint native Trey McKenney and Orchard Lake St. Mary's. The Bobcats won over the Eaglets, 60-49.
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
abc12.com
MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Decision On Coaching Future
Jim Harbaugh has made his decision. Monday afternoon, Michigan's president announced that Harbaugh has informed him that he will be remaining with the Wolverines, despite expressing some interest in the National Football League. "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me ...
abc12.com
Saginaw hosts Unity March luncheon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the 27th annual Unity March and luncheon in Saginaw. Many attendees, including members of Delta College's basketball programs, say America is making strides in the right direction. But they believe there is a long way to go to achieve equity and equality. Delta College...
abc12.com
Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WNEM
Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
abc12.com
Car seat inspection and coat drive in Saginaw today
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Fire Department is partnering with the Michigan State Police to conduct a car seat inspection and coat drive today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fire Station #2 on Gratiot Avenue. Visitors can get help with installing a car seat or have an...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
abc12.com
Lego class gives kids engineering skills
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County kids were able to use some engineering skills at the Sloan Museum and Discovery Lab with Legos. The Discovery Lab's Lego class let kids explore their imagination while following a task. Leaders there say it's a good way to get kids working with their...
UPMATTERS
Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
abc12.com
Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint. To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
