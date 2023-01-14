Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici's communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon's 1st Congressional District since 2012.
wcn247.com
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers, even as the sun has come out in some areas. Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sierra. The National Weather Service is discouraging travel. A series of nine atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday’s system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. But the risk of mudslides remains because the state is so saturated.
wcn247.com
Alabama State secures 69-61 win over Alabama A&M
MOBILE, Ala. — Led by Isaiah Range's 18 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 69-61 on Monday night. The Hornets are now 5-13 with the win and the Bulldogs fell to 6-12.
Comments / 0