ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Health & Wellness Happenings

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNcmx_0kEWnhrD00

Parkinson's disease voice strengthening program

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, rehearsing at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays through March 2 at the Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. The group is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Register at NeuroChallenge.org.

W.O.W. Women on Weights

For women who are new to exercise and unsure how to incorporate weights into their workout. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 16-Feb. 20. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.

'Relief from Back or Neck Pain' health talk

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital presents “Relief from Back or Neck Pain" with spine specialist Arash Farahvar, M.D., who will discuss the symptoms, causes and treatments for chronic back and neck pain from 11:30 a.m.-1 pm. Jan. 17 at the Suncoast Auditorium on the campus of Englewood Hospital, 779 Medical Drive, Englewood. A free lunch will be served. Registration is required by calling 941-473-3919 or at https://bit.ly/EnglewoodWellnessSeries2022.

Harbor Hustle 5K

Start off the New Year on the right foot and join our family-friendly 3.1 miles run/walk at 8 a.m. Jan. 22 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/HarborHustle5K. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southwest Florida Children and Families Scholarship Fund.

Charlotte County Tobacco Free quarterly meeting

The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will hold its quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Family Service Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. An online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.

Suncoast Living Health &amp; Wellness Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222.

Beginner Indoor Cycling Lessons

Add indoor cycling to your workout routine. Learn how to set up your bike, techniques and various positions. 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Thursdays in February. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.

8th Annual Spin-a-Thon

An indoor cycling event where participants can ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Rockin' music, team teaching and drawings. 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southwest Florida Children and Families Scholarship Fund.

Visually Impaired Peer Group

The Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support group

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Weight Loss &amp; Fitness Support Group

TOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave, Charlotte Harbor.

Dance 2 B Fit

Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s

10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Rock Steady Boxing

12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.

Englewood Community Beach Yoga

Daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga

9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda

The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale

Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'

Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
BRADENTON, FL
mymagic949.com

Florida State Fair 2023

The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family prone to cancer choose to surgically remove stomachs

In some cases, it’s easy to see what we’ve inherited from family, like mom’s smile or dad’s blue eyes. But when it comes to specific health conditions, genetics may play a critical role for generations. One extended family with a genetic form of stomach cancer had...
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
Christine Williams

The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells

Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
SARASOTA, FL
santivachronicle.com

City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian

The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
SANIBEL, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy