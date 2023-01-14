Read full article on original website
Rain and snow totals for the last three days in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Storm relief is finally on the way to soggy Northern California. The last of the weekend storm is continuing to produce heavy snow over the Sierra, but the rain is done in the valley until Wednesday. The Wednesday storm will be the 9th in the past...
Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties
As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
I-80 closed in the Sierra Saturday night due to hazardous driving conditions
I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous travel conditions and there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway. Westbound is closed at the Nevada-California state line and eastbound is closed in Colfax. Heavy snow is expected to fall through Sunday morning. Update as of 5:55 p.m. on...
Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues
PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
South Sacramento family teams up with friends to rebuild after storm damage
FLORIN, Calif. — It was midnight, Jan. 7, when South Sacramento resident Ashley Counts and her boyfriend woke up to a tree falling onto their fence—causing damage to their yard and a nearby shed. "We woke up at midnight in the middle of the storm to reinforce the...
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
Tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, NWS confirms
(KTXL) — On Saturday a weak tornado touched down briefly in southern Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that preliminary information shows that the tornado was an EF-0 and touched down in Herald near Kirkwood Street. The tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.3 miles, with […]
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
Storm updates: State emergency officials ask residents to stay home this holiday weekend if they can
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County
(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
