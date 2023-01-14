ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
OAKDALE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Storm System Causes Flooding And Traffic Impacts

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials have been busy in the Mother Lode over the past 24 hours due to heavy rain and snow. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that on Saturday evening there was widespread flooding in parts of Valley Springs, including at the Ace Hardware store, Alpine Gas, and multiple homes and condos along Highway 26, Grouse Drive and St. Andrews Drive. Emergency officials rescued some citizens trapped in vehicles and homes. Officials are assessing the damage and impacts in the area today. Many roads around Valley Springs and San Andreas were closed Saturday evening, and early this morning, due to flooding. The Office of Emergency Services reports that they have since reopened.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties

As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tornado touched down in southern Sacramento County, NWS confirms

(KTXL) — On Saturday a weak tornado touched down briefly in southern Sacramento County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that preliminary information shows that the tornado was an EF-0 and touched down in Herald near Kirkwood Street. The tornado was brief, continuing for about two minutes and traveling 0.3 miles, with […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA
FOX40

Sinkhole closes 8-mile stretch of road in Yuba County

(KTXL) — A sinkhole caused a stretch of road to close in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Yuba County OES said that Hammonton-Smartsville Road was closed between Doolittle Gate at Beale Airforce Base and South Golden Parkway at Gold Village. Approximately eight miles of the road are closed due […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
