ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Who Will Replace Micah Bernard?

Former Utah running back Micah Bernard entered the transfer portal meaning the Utes have a lot of production to replace in the backfield. Bernard finished second on the team in carries and was by far and away the leading receiver amongst Utah running backs. We know Ja'Quinden Jackson will be the team's lead back but who else will factor into the Utes backfield?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color

PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?

New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine

The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.
PROVO, UT
The Week

6 picture-perfect homes in ski country

Eden, Utah Courtesy image The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard. Courtesy image The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217. Whitefish, Montana Courtesy image The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and...
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy