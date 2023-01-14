Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
247Sports
Mater Dei three-star safety Jeilani Davis quite impressed after visit to Utah
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. Utah had a number of their top 2024 targets on campus for the weekend, most of whom came from within the state but there was one out of state visitor. All are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson visits Utah Football
This past weekend, four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson took a visit to the University of Utah.
247Sports
Who Will Replace Micah Bernard?
Former Utah running back Micah Bernard entered the transfer portal meaning the Utes have a lot of production to replace in the backfield. Bernard finished second on the team in carries and was by far and away the leading receiver amongst Utah running backs. We know Ja'Quinden Jackson will be the team's lead back but who else will factor into the Utes backfield?
Utah weightlifter hoping to break world record
Jared Dangerfield, a weightlifter from Murray, believes he has a world record in the preacher curl, and he's working to get officials from the Guinness Book of World Records to come document it.
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
kslsports.com
Snow College Softball Player Paige Rydalch Dies In Car Accident
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow College announced the passing of Paige Rydalch, a member of the Badgers’ softball team. On Monday, January 16, Rydalch passed away following a car accident on SR-132. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of one of our softball players....
ksl.com
Small but consistent: BYU student-led project uncovers forgotten history of students of color
PROVO — It's not often that college students expand and change the historical record, but that's exactly what's happening at Brigham Young University. Until recently, it was widely accepted that BYU's first African American student didn't attend the university until the 1960s. That changed when recent BYU graduate Grace Soelberg started to examine copies of the BYU yearbook from 1911 to 1985. Her research uncovered the identity of BYU's first Black student, Norman Wilson — a master's student studying agricultural economics who attended the university from 1937-1939. She also found evidence that BYU has had a small but consistent population of students of color.
Are Utah cities good for bagel lovers?
New York won, but who was the worst? Ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15, Lawn Love released a list of the best and worst cities for bagel lovers. Best bagels in Utah. Best cities for bagels. Best way to eat a bagel. Bagel recipes.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
Utah's snowpack to get another boost, as another storm arrives this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's mountain snowpack is about to get another boost. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office has issued another winter storm warning for Utah's mountains, ahead of a storm that has the potential to deliver yet another foot or more of snow this weekend.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
Would thinning trees in the Great Salt Lake watershed help conserve water for the lake? Some elected leaders and others are saying the flows to the Great Salt Lake could be increased by as much as 10% through active forest management.
Delta CEO says the Delta Center is here to stay: ‘We’re never gonna leave’
The Utah Jazz held a press conference with owners Ryan and Ashley Smith and Delta CEO Ed Bastian after it was announced that Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be renamed the Delta Center in July of 2023.
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pepperdine
The BYU Cougars will have to get back on that horse after a disappointing loss to Gonzaga Thursday. Gonzaga visited the Marriott Center and defeated BYU in the last seconds, 75-74. That brought the Cougars to 3-2 in conference play and 13-7 overall. That loss to Gonzaga was BYU’s second at the Marriott Center this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
6 picture-perfect homes in ski country
Eden, Utah Courtesy image The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard. Courtesy image The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217. Whitefish, Montana Courtesy image The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and...
Will 2023 bring another ugly fight over transgender issues in Utah?
Utah lawmakers will considers bills on transgender surgery and puberty blockers. Utah Gov. Cox hopes legislators will negotiate in good faith over gender-affirming surgeries for minors.
Comments / 0