FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessnessPete LakemanWhitesburg, KY
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison
A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greenville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school officials struggling with ESSER project timelines
BLOUNTVILLE — Juggling may not be taught in Sullivan County Schools, but that doesn’t mean Sullivan County school officials aren’t learning to do it on the fly by sheer necessity. They increasingly find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place when it comes to funding...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14
Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville business owner places family-owned restaurant for sale
ROGERSVILLE— Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant located in downtown Rogersville, which has been a part of the community for over 30 years, has been placed for sale. Still, the owner hopes the next owner continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Johnson City Press
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: D-B earns road sweep of Jefferson County
DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team was hot from the start on Monday night, getting out to a 34-15 halftime lead and never relinquishing it in a 72-40 thumping of Jefferson County in nonconference action. Three players scored in double figures for the Tribe, led by Jonavan Gillespie’s...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Health Department to host Naloxone training next week
ROGERSVILLE— The Hawkins County Health Department will host two Naloxone training classes next week for community members. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations. The training will teach individuals how to use naloxone spray when a suspected overdose has occurred.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport parade, candlelight vigil honor Dr. King
KINGSPORT — They came from all walks of life. Government employees, working men and women, members of different ethnic groups and faiths, young and old. Tall and not-so-tall. All of them marching to the tune of the same drummer: the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event was the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
Johnson City Press
JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February
Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton puts away Science Hill behind Stephens’ big shot
ELIZABETHTON — In one of the sloppiest games of the season, Elizabethton was able to pull out a non-conference win over Science Hill on Saturday at Treadway Gymnasium 48-43. Senior guard Nate Stephens nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 57.1 seconds left to put the Cyclones up 11 at 47-36 and seal the deal.
Johnson City Press
Leg kicks lead to Cole victory in Showcase 29 main event
KINGSPORT — Chandler Cole put his best foot forward in a totally different kind of combat sport. Cole, the wrestling coach at Eastside (Va.) High School and a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who has been featured on the Ultimate Fighter, won Saturday’s K1 kickboxing main event at Showcase 29 at MeadowView Resort Conference Convention Center.
Johnson City Press
Hundreds march through Johnson City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Hundreds of people marched through downtown Johnson City on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Prior to the march, people gathered at Carver Recreation Center to hear local civic leaders talk about the importance of unity and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Among those who spoke at Monday's event were Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, City Commissioners Aaron Murphy and Jenny Brock and Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson.
Johnson City Press
Towering presence: 7-foot DI prospect Ramsey making mark in senior season at Abingdon
ABINGDON — It’s not hard to spot Evan Ramsey on the basketball court. Inconspicuous the 7-foot Abingdon senior most definitely is not.
Johnson City Press
Three boys, one girl earn titles for Science Hill at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl
Science Hill had six boys reach the finals and three earn championships in their weight classes at Saturday’s 23rd annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl. Devon Medina, one of four Science Hill seniors to reach the finals, repeated as 195-pound champion of the home wrestling meet with an exciting sudden victory over Bryce Gadson from Cox Mill (N.C.) High School.
Johnson City Press
Mercer hands Bucs sixth consecutive home loss
East Tennessee State put up the welcome sign again Saturday and another visiting team made itself feel right at home. Mercer, which was winless in its first five Southern Conference games, walked out of Freedom Hall with a 68-55 victory that was every bit as decisive as the final score would indicate.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women lose two starters, fall to 0-3 in SoCon
Injuries to two key players and some red-hot shooting by Samford was too much for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team to overcome. The Bulldogs used a 3-point barrage in the third quarter to take a 68-58 Southern Conference victory over ETSU on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
