Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
Comments / 0