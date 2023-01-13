Read full article on original website
carthage.edu
Faculty Innovation Grants Awarded
Nine faculty members have been awarded STEP 1 Faculty Innovation Grants. The awards, made possible by the Donald Hedberg Endowment for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, recognize promising early-stage innovations that address problems or challenges facing a community. The communities addressed in these four projects range from elementary school STEM classrooms to cancer patients. Each team will spend the spring semester developing a proposed technology prototype that addresses a challenge faced by their community of choice. Successful prototype innovations will be invited to continue their work in STEP 2 of the FIG cycle. STEP 2 projects will involve student participants and will introduce the proposed innovation to a pilot audience.
carthage.edu
Spring sorority recruitment registration is open!
On behalf of the Panhellenic Council and the sororities represented through Panhellenic, we would like to invite you to participate in Greek life at Carthage!. Greek life is an amazing community in which you can grow as a leader, strive for academic excellence, give back to your community, and find a home away from home.
carthage.edu
Join the Model United Nations and attend a conference this spring!
Have you ever wanted to play a part in solving pressing global issues? Learn how by joining the Carthage Model United Nations (MUN). You’ll have the opportunity to put your diplomacy skills to the test at a conference this spring!. About the Model United Nations. MUN is an authentic...
carthage.edu
‘Milestones’ Soviet-era art exhibition opens Tuesday
Members of the Carthage community are invited to view “Milestones,” the first exhibition in a rotating series of the College’s Sam and Berry Shoen Collection of Soviet Art, Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 29, in the H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art. Sam and Berry Shoen,...
carthage.edu
Carthage Bowling Hits the Lanes in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - In a stacked field with well over 50 teams, Carthage women's bowling competed well and placed in the top half of all competitors. Two Firebirds - Cassie Hyland and Caitlin Powers - were among the top-60 individuals on day one in regards to total pinfall. Coach Zwiefelhofer's team hadn't competed since early December due to the winter break, when the Firebirds participated in the Warhawk open.
carthage.edu
Bulatovic Lands Spot on Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Carthage College men's basketball senior guard Fillip Bulatovic was recognized as part of the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List announced by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee Sunday, January 15. Bulatovic is one of five College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin student-athletes named to the watch list.
carthage.edu
Valiant Second Half Effort Falls Short at Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. — The Carthage College men's basketball team fought hard against Wheaton (Ill.), ranked No. 8 in this weeks D3hoops.com top 25 poll, but fell 76-70 Saturday night on the road. Final score: Wheaton (Ill.) 76 - Carthage 70. Location: Wheaton, Illinois - King Arena. Records: Wheaton (Ill.)...
