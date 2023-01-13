Nine faculty members have been awarded STEP 1 Faculty Innovation Grants. The awards, made possible by the Donald Hedberg Endowment for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, recognize promising early-stage innovations that address problems or challenges facing a community. The communities addressed in these four projects range from elementary school STEM classrooms to cancer patients. Each team will spend the spring semester developing a proposed technology prototype that addresses a challenge faced by their community of choice. Successful prototype innovations will be invited to continue their work in STEP 2 of the FIG cycle. STEP 2 projects will involve student participants and will introduce the proposed innovation to a pilot audience.

