San Luis Obispo County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect

OCEANO, Calif.  – Oceano is on alert. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation order for all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1. The County Office of Emergency Services first issued evacuations last Wednesday. “With continued storms, we left the evacuation orders in place out of The post Evacuation order South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee still in effect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos schedules meeting to discuss possible lawsuits over flooding

The Los Osos Community Services District scheduled a special board meeting for Tuesday evening to discuss anticipated litigation related to the thousands of gallons of water and mud that crashed into Vista de Oro Estates after a retention basin burst. The retention basin was constructed at the base of the...
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

