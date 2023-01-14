Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
WLKY.com
Cardinal's Hailey Van Lith named ACC Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Hailey Van Lith is being recognized after having a big week last week. Van Lith was named the ACC Player of the Week. This honor comes after she had impressive performances against No. 13 Virginia Tech and Florida State. In those two games, Van Lith averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
WLKY.com
Bellarmine men's basketball gets back on winning track with win over Florida Gulf Coast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's basketball team got back on the winning track Saturday by beating Florida Gulf Coast 61-41. The Knights (8-11, 3-3) responded to their loss on Thursday to Stetson by having an impressive defensive effort against the Eagles (13-6, 3-3). Bellarmine limited held Florida...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
WLKY.com
Winning ticket in Louisville worth $1 million after Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville is $1 million richer after Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Friday the 13th proved to actually be lucky for a Louisvillian as their ticket hit all five numbers while missing the Mega Ball. That equals a $1 million...
WLKY.com
Louisville League of Mascots hold 11th anniversary Induction and Knighting Ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From a chicken to a pancake and even a shampoo bottle, some of Louisville’s mascots were all in one place on Saturday. The Louisville League of Mascots held their 11th “Induction and Knighting Ceremony” at the Salvation Army’s Louisville Area Command Auditorium.
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
WLKY.com
Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
WLKY.com
Community leaders ride in MLK Day motorcade through west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Louisville, the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are being honored. A motorcade traveled through west Louisville this morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other elected officials, church and community leaders drove to King...
WLKY.com
How to celebrate life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. across Louisville, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Many across the nation are celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17. Here are some of the events for those wishing to know what is being done to honor him happening around the Louisville area, some in which the public can participate:
WLKY.com
The number of $1M earners is surging. Here's how many Kentucky and Indiana added
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ty West) — Louisville Business First reports that the number of millionaires in both Kentucky and Indiana has risen in the last five years,according to data from the Internal Revenue service. The data breaks down the number of filers based on adjusted gross income. In Kentucky, the...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's sets opening date with chance to get free pizza for a year
LaRosa's has announced the opening date for their first location in Louisville. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is having a special preview on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. where people will be able to get a free slice of pizza. There will also be some giveaways and a...
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
WLKY.com
Indiana Southeast students spend hours volunteering for annual MLK Jr. Day of Service
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Indiana University Southeast students gave back to the Kentuckiana community. Early Monday morning, about 50 students hopped on a charter bus headed to five separate businesses on both sides of the river. About seven to 10 showed up at Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services in New Albany.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Officers from LMPD's 5th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
WLKY.com
2 men injured in early morning Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day with two people killed in shootings quickly gave way to another day of gun violence in Louisville. Two men were shot in Portland early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, at about 2:30 a.m. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of...
WLKY.com
New Fern Creek restaurant Uncle D's Franks specializes in customizable corn dogs, hot dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hot dog restaurant is now open in Fern Creek. Uncle D's Franks opened on Dec. 15 at 6409 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. The carry-out-only restaurant is next to a UPS Store and a Jeff's Donuts location.
WLKY.com
Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
Comments / 0