Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Brownstown Central guard reflects on dunk that shattered backboard

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School guard Jack Benter made a play on Friday night that he will never forget. The Purdue University commit had a dunk in the second quarter of the Braves' game against Silver Creek that shattered the backboard. "I never even thought that would...
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

Cardinal's Hailey Van Lith named ACC Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Hailey Van Lith is being recognized after having a big week last week. Van Lith was named the ACC Player of the Week. This honor comes after she had impressive performances against No. 13 Virginia Tech and Florida State. In those two games, Van Lith averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Alice Cooper bringing 2023 tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alice Cooper is coming back to Louisville this year. The 74-year-old will be playing at The Louisville Palace on May 10 as a part of his 2023 tour, which is only making 18 stops. Watch in the player above: Alice Cooper spotted at Mall St. Matthews.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders ride in MLK Day motorcade through west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Louisville, the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are being honored. A motorcade traveled through west Louisville this morning. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and other elected officials, church and community leaders drove to King...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations

The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
ELIZABETH, IN
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Officers from LMPD's 5th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men injured in early morning Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day with two people killed in shootings quickly gave way to another day of gun violence in Louisville. Two men were shot in Portland early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, at about 2:30 a.m. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
LOUISVILLE, KY

