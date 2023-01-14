Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
3 Seahawks who won’t be back and best options to replace them
The Seahawks caught everyone by surprise to make the playoffs but, after their exit, these players won’t be back in 2023 and Seattle must replace them. Whenever the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, everyone was ready to consider Pete Carroll’s team the worst in the league. So imagine the shock after 18 regular season weeks when it was Seattle that was suiting up for a playoff matchup against the 49ers while the Broncos were at home watching (and doing so from well outside the postseason race).
Mike McCarthy’s motivational tool for Cowboys in playoffs is just sad
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy used an unusual method to motivate his team for their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas hasn’t won a road playoff game in 30 years, and the Cowboys players are now very aware of that. The Cowboys enter the NFL Playoffs as a dark horse pick to make it out of the NFC, but to do so they’ll have to accomplish a feat they haven’t done in three decades.
Updated Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Divisional Round
There’s still one more Wild Card game to set the stage for the Divisional Round, but we already have an updated Super Bowl market as of Monday morning. With five games down in Wild Card weekend, the top of the odds board remains the same in the Super Bowl futures market, with the two underdogs that won over the weekend, the Jaguars and Giants taking steps forward.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jim Harbaugh stays with Michigan: These 3 NFL teams missed out
University of Michigan president Santa Ono announced that Jim Harbaugh is remaining as the Wolverines head football coach. These three NFL teams missed out on him. It was once another year in which Jim Harbaugh flirted with making a return to the NFL, eight years since he was let go by the San Francisco 49ers. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last year for their head coach opening, but returned to Michigan to lead the program to its second consecutive College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance. This year, Harbaugh once again explored making a return to the NFL.
