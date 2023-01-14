Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLKAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA Fans React To Mac McClung Becoming The First G League Player To Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest
The 24-year-old has appeared only twice in the NBA and won the G League Rookie of the Year last season.
Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs
Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.
The Real Story Behind Spencer Haywood's Plotting Against The Los Angeles Lakers
Despite his plan, Haywood never got himself to do it and he attributed the change of mind to his mother.
NBA Insider Says Stephen Curry Will Be Pissed If The Warriors Make No Trades This Season
An NBA executive stated that Stephen Curry would be pissed if the Golden State Warriors didn't make any trades this season.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history in Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
"I tell Magic every time I see him...You were going to lose the series anyway" - Ralph Sampson on beating the Los Angeles Lakers in 1986
That time Ralph Sampson let Magic Johnson know he's not letting the Lakers win another game in the series
Kawhi Leonard Gets Honest About Clippers' Struggles
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes the effort is there, but the execution is not
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
DeRozan plans to return from 3-game absence in Paris
PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off for the second night in a row as the two-day series continues at the Moda Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Blazers defeated the Mavericks last...
KENS 5
Spurs fall to Kings 132-119
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
basketballnetwork.net
"You hope to walk into an arena and see your jersey up there" - Vince Carter on having his jersey retired by the Toronto Raptors
Vince Carter played for a handful of NBA teams throughout his 22-year NBA career. However, most fans would agree that he had his best years, as far as superstardom goes, with the Toronto Raptors. And like his fellow NBA legends, “Air Canada” also fancies seeing his jersey hanging from the rafters of his former team’s home arena.
NBA
Bulls announce new partnership with The Edit LDN
The Chicago Bulls announced today its new partnership with limited edition sneaker and streetwear marketplace The Edit LDN. The multiyear partnership will include digital and social content, events, exclusive offerings for Bulls Season Ticket Holders and more. The partnership marks the first time The Edit LDN has partnered with a...
numberfire.com
Rockets leave Daishen Nix off starting lineup Monday
The Houston Rockets did not list Daishen Nix as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nix made the first start of his career against the Clippers Sunday, but will move back to the bench Monday with Jalen Green back in the fold. Nix is averaging 8.6...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
From Paris with Love: Memories from the 1997 Bulls
They’ll always have Paris. The Bulls will again Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in the Accor Arena that was previously known as the Palais Omnisport de Paris-Bercy. Though it won’t be quite the same. For one thing, this time it’s a regular season NBA game. Last time...
Comments / 0