PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO