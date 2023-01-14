Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball blows by Omaha Bryan late in win
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball took on Omaha Bryan on the road Saturday. The Bearcats defeated the Bears 76-69. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball handles Kearney Catholic at home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia girls basketball hosted Kearney Catholic Saturday. The Hawkettes improved to 13-2 in a 45-29 win over the Stars. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Elm Creek boys basketball earns road rout over Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Elm Creek boys basketball traveled to face Kenesaw Saturday. The Buffaloes stampeded over the Blue Devils in a 70-39 win. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Former UNK safety Mandelko returning as ST coordinator, DL coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Jake Mandelko is the Lopers new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. The Lexington native is a former standout safety for the Lopers, earning All-Region honors as a senior in 2009. He is a...
KSNB Local4
Schmitt hits game-winner as No. 19 UNK women’s basketball survives Tigers
HAYS, Kan. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm watch, warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Winter Storm Watch ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Adams, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. In a...
Kearney Hub
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
